Rome welcomes 16th International Festival of Sacred Music and Art

“When we are in harmony with God, harmony does good for everyone,” Cardinal Angelo Comastri says. For this reason, the 16th edition of the International Festival of Sacred Music and Art comes to Rome to care for and spread art heritage.

CARD. ANGELO COMASTRI

President, Fabric of St. Peter

“The Pro Sacred Music and Art Festival is an occasion to get back to good music. Good music means recovering a message of serenity and harmony. There is so much unrest in the world today. Music, good music, can help us find inner peace.”

The event will count on the presence of world-renowned artists, highlighted by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, the Illuminart Chorus of Japan and the Choir of King´s College of Cambridge.

The performances will take place in various Roman basilicas, including the papal basilicas of St. Peter, St. Paul Outside the Walls and St. Mary Major. All of them will be open free to the public.

To end the festival, the Foundation for Sacred Arts, a nonprofit Catholic organization, has scheduled a concert dedicated to the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. In fact, the convergence of different Christian beliefs holds a fundamental importance in this event.

DR. HANS-ALBERT COURTIAL

President, Foundation for Sacred Arts

“It is important to unite Christians. This is our great desire, to join Catholics and Protestants. Above all, for me as a German, it is a great desire to finally see something concrete.”

The festival is dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima on the centennial anniversary of the apparitions. It will deal with promoting harmony between people by bringing them closer to God through sacred music.