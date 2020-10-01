We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

A French philosopher and an Australian theologian are winners of the Ratzinger Prize

Vatican
|
2020/10/01
Download document
Share

The Vatican has announced the names of the winners of the Ratzinger Prize, the Nobel Prize of Theology.

They are French philosopher Jean-Luc Marion and Australian theologian Tracey Rowland. 

The award ceremony will take place on November 14 at the Vatican, in the presence of Pope Francis. It is not clear if the winners will also be able to attend. 

FEDERICO LOMBARDI
President, The Ratzinger Foundation
"The date has been set, and the invitations were sent, so let's hope everything goes well. If both of them can't attend, we will invite them to come next year, with the winners of the next edition."

At 74 years of age, Jean-Luc Marion is an expert in phenomenology. 

Tracey Rowland, 57, has studied the relationship between Theology and culture in the 20th century. She is a member of the International Theological Commission. 

The Ratzinger Foundation was created in 2010, with the idea of promoting studies and publications on the pope emeritus teachings. 

This will be the tenth edition of the awards ceremony. 

Javier Romero

Translation: Christian Campos

RELATED NEWS

Pope Francis publishes pastoral letter to encourage reading of the Bible
Vatican
|
2020/09/30
Vatican will renew agreement with China despite criticism from U.S. government
Vatican
|
2020/09/29
Pope names new prosecutor in anticipation of important trials
Vatican
|
2020/09/28
Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Causes of Saints, resigns from his cardinalate and his position
Vatican
|
2020/09/24
Vatican explains problems of euthanasia and assisted suicide
Vatican
|
2020/09/22
Full text of the document "The Good Samaritan"
Vatican
|
2020/09/22