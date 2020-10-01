A French philosopher and an Australian theologian are winners of the Ratzinger Prize

The Vatican has announced the names of the winners of the Ratzinger Prize, the Nobel Prize of Theology.

They are French philosopher Jean-Luc Marion and Australian theologian Tracey Rowland.

The award ceremony will take place on November 14 at the Vatican, in the presence of Pope Francis. It is not clear if the winners will also be able to attend.

FEDERICO LOMBARDI

President, The Ratzinger Foundation

"The date has been set, and the invitations were sent, so let's hope everything goes well. If both of them can't attend, we will invite them to come next year, with the winners of the next edition."

At 74 years of age, Jean-Luc Marion is an expert in phenomenology.

Tracey Rowland, 57, has studied the relationship between Theology and culture in the 20th century. She is a member of the International Theological Commission.

The Ratzinger Foundation was created in 2010, with the idea of promoting studies and publications on the pope emeritus teachings.

This will be the tenth edition of the awards ceremony.

Javier Romero

Translation: Christian Campos