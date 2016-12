The next WYD will be in... Panama!

At the end of the closing Mass of World Youth Day in Krakow, Pope Francis made the most anticipated announcement: The next World Youth Day will take place in Panama.





With his words, euphoria broke out among the Panamanian pilgrims who were present in Krakow.





It will be held in 2019 and will be the first to take place in a Central American country.









