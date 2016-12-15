Newsletter
Pope Francis

Vatican Confirms Pope Francis to Visit Shrine of Fatima

December 17, 2016. The Vatican's press service confirmed Saturday that Pope Francis will visit Shrine of Fatima in Portugal, from May 12 to May 13.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis appoints two aides to help him on refugee issues

December 14, 2016. Michael Czerny, a 70-year-old Jesuit, and Fabio Baggio, a 51-year-old Scalabrinian have been named undersecretaries for the new dicastery for "Promoting Integral Human Development."
Vatican

Vatican establishes diplomatic relations with Mauritania

December 9, 2016. The Vatican will establish diplomatic relations with Mauritania. This African country is an Islamic Republic extremely hostile towards Christians.
Vatican

Vatican launches new website for the Protection of Minors from sex abuse

December 6, 2016. The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors (PCPM) has launched a website to provide the public with information about their mission: "the effective protection of minors and a commitment to ensure their human and spiritual development."
All news  

Card. Parolin ordains 36 new Legionary priests in Rome

2016-12-15

The Basilica of St. John Lateran was full with more than 3,000 family and friends gathered for the ordination of 36 Legionary brothers, who are now forever priests in the Catholic Church.

The ordination was celebrated by Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who specifically prayed for the Legionaries of Christ to have a "pathway of renewal and evangelical authenticity” with both "courage and generosity.”
 
 
BR. PATRICIO BRINGAS LC
Legionaries of Christ 
"To breathe an atmosphere of fervor, of joy, and of great solemnity as well, in the Basilica of St. John Lateran, which was so full it could burst. It truly it was a very joyful atmosphere for this gift of priesthood for the Church.”

While Br. Patricio attended and supported his fellow brothers, he still has some time before he is ordained a priest. However, one priest who was just ordained described the intense experience as one of total availability, not doing anything but receiving the spiritual gifts given during this sacrament. He said he felt total peace and openness to Christ, especially at the time of prostration.
 
FR. NIKOLAUS KLEMEYER LC
"The most intense moment was indeed the consecration prayer and the "Amen” at the end of it. Because you know that now, at this moment, and for all of eternity, you are a priest. It is an experience that is very difficult to explain in words, but is very powerful.”

One of the most moving moments was when the priests gave their parents communion for the very first time.
 
 
The Catholic congregation was founded in 1941 and is present in 21 countries. The new priests come from 11 countries, including the United States, Italy, Germany, Mexico, Brazil as well as other countries in Europe and South America.
 

MB
AA/MG/LEGIONARIES
-F
-PR
Up:JD

 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311