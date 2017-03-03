Clericus Cup kicks off: Soccer face-off between priests and seminarians in the Vatican

Newsletter
TV Services
RR Club
Shop
LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
What's this? / Report Bad Ads
Latest News
Pope Francis

Pope to meet with most powerful European leaders on March 24

March 3, 2017. On March 24 a historic meeting will take place between the pope and many of the most powerful heads of government throughout Europe. The meeting was announced by the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Greg Burke and will begin at 6 p.m. in the Sala Regia of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis: No people is criminal and no religion is terrorist

February 17, 2017. Pope Francis has sent an important message to the Meetings of Popular Movements that is taking place in Modesto (California). The pope denounces the "moral blindness of this indifference”: "under the guise of what is politically correct or ideologically fashionable, one looks at those who suffer without touching them. But they are televised live; they are talked about in euphemisms and with apparent tolerance, but nothing is done systematically to heal the social wounds or to confront the structures that leave so many brothers and sisters by the wayside”.
World

The government of the Order of Malta will elect the successor of the Grand Master in April

February 15, 2017. On April 29, the Council Complete of State, the Order’s constitutional body, will elect the next Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta (or, as provided for in the Constitution, a Lieutenant of the Grand Master, to hold office for a year).
Pope Francis

Pope names a Special Envoy for Medjugorje

< style> February 11, 2017. Pope Francis has asked Henryk Hoser, S.A.C., bishop of Warsaw-Prague (Poland), to go to Medjugorje as Special Envoy of the Holy See. According< g> the Vatican, "the mission has the aim of acquiring a deeper knowledge of the pastoral situation there and above all, of the needs of the faithful who go there in pilgrimage, and on the basis of this, to suggest possible pastoral initiatives for the future”.
Most Popular
Today
Week
Month
All news  

Clericus Cup kicks off: Soccer face-off between priests and seminarians in the Vatican

2017-03-03

In the world of soccer, there are players who believe strongly in the Church and there are also priests and seminarians who love soccer.

This weekend the Clericus Cup will begin, where teams of priests and seminarians from Rome will compete for the next three months.

One of the 372 participants is former Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Gomes. His story is unique: after reaching elite soccer, a problem in his heart forced him to leave the sport for a while. It was during the break that he made a decision which changed his life.

CARLOS GOMES
Priest and former soccer player
"I could not play football and I was so upset... In that moment of pain, I found the strength I needed at that moment in Jesus and this friendship with Him lead me to make the decision to become a priest." 

It was a decision that unexpectedly caught both his family and teammates with whom he played by surprise.

CARLOS GOMES
Priest and former soccer player
"They were super surprised, they were so surprised. No one expected it because at that moment I had a future soccer career. I was surprised too, but when Jesus calls you cannot say anything else, we just move along."

The last championship from the Clericus Cup was between Italy and Brazil, but the victory ended up being for the Italians. This Spanish priest is convinced that Spain has serious potential this year, even though he admits the seminarians are entering with an advantage.

DANIEL JUAN
Spanish College
"It's always the Urbaniana University and those who won last year were from the Mater Eclesiae College. In seminaries, the men are very young, like 18 and 20 years old, and I am almost 47."

He says that although many do not see it, soccer and religion have many values and themes in common.

DANIEL JUAN
Spanish School
"Each man for himself, even if he is very good on the field, he cannot do anything if he does not play the ball. I think this a model for the life of faith and especially for the life of priests, because each one on their own can't do anything."

Until May 27, the soccer champions will be a mystery. This year, surely Pope Francis will follow closely because it is, as he has said many times, his favorite sport.


AQ/MB
CTV
?
- BN
Up:AQ

LANGUAGE:
ENG
ESPAÑOL
News :
   |Vatican
   |Pope
   |World
   |Tech & Science
   |Art & Culture
   |Holy Week
   |All News
Jubilee Year of Mercy
Support & Contact :
   |Support
   |Corrections
   |Info
   |Sales
Work with us
Connect with RR :
About :
   |Privacy Policy
   |Advertise With Us
   |Copyright
About us
E-COMMERCE
 
Club
English
Spanish
Italian
Other
CLUB
 
Weekly Program
TV SERVICES - BUSINESS
 
Breaking news
Premium news
Weekly program
Agency banner
Documentaries
Correspondence
Privacy - Disclaimer - Contact Us

Copyright © ROME REPORTS All Rights Reserved.    ROME REPORTS srl C.F. e P.I. 06362071000

joomla visitors
 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311