What is Pope Benedict XVI doing for his 90th birthday?

This year, Easter Sunday is also the birthday of Pope Benedict XVI . As a surprise birthday gift, this book, Cooperatores Veritatis, was written by former winners of the Ratzinger prize. At its release, his personal secretary, Monsignor Georg Gänswein , shared the former pope's humble plans.





MSGR GEORG GÄNSWEIN

Prefect of the Papal Household

"We will celebrate in a very small way, very strict. Easter Monday, in the afternoon, only at home, with a very Bavarian aspect. I cannot say more. The small dedication to Bavaria will do well for the pope's heart, and also ours.”





Monsignor Gänswein also spoke about Cooperatores Veritatis, expressing the feelings it has evoked upon the former pope.





MSGR GEORG GÄNSWEIN

Prefect of the Papal Household

"This is a beautiful surprise, but not only books, but many letters that arrive, and have already arrived. I believe that soon they will have many effects. The affection is a beautiful sign that also does well for the pope emeritus.”





The warmth and respect shown towards Pope Benedict XVI is a testament to his life of service to the Church.





