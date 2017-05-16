Newsletter
Panama unveils World Youth Day Logo

2017-05-16

Panama's World Youth Day logo has just been released. The event, which takes place from January 22-27, 2019, held a competition in which 103 entries were submitted. 

It was this design, by twenty-two year old architecture student Ambar Calvo, who wanted it to portray the "tenderness and surrender of Mary.”

The logo has a lot of significance. The Panama Canal, which serves as a symbol of the pilgrims being guided by Mary to Jesus. It also represents the Isthmus of Panama, the Pilgrim Cross, and Mary's silhouette. The dots visibile above Her embody both Her crown and the pilgrims coming from different continents.

With some of Panama's youth representatives in Rome just this April to receive the WYD Cross, the country's preparations are already in full swing. 


 Tel. (+39) 06 4523 4311