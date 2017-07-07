Panama reveals 2019 WYD's theme song: Latin rhythms and catchy music

The World Youth Day of Panama 2019 already has a theme song and it sounds like this:





"Behold the handmaid of the Lord..."





The song is written by Abdiel Jiménez , a catechist in Panama. He won the contest out of which 55 other theme song proposals were submitted.





The organization will prepare a music video to coincide with the song, but in the meantime, it has released this video to help youth memorize the lyrics and ignite excitement.





The song unites melody and lyrics with the motto of this celebration : "Let it be to me according to your word." The author says that it is based on three great concepts: Our Lady, evangelization and the joy that must be present in the life of every Christian which will then leave a mark on the hearts of those who participate in this biggest Catholic world event.









