Vatican launches new website for the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

With this video, the pope receives visitors to the new website of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life.
It is available in five different languages, and one can find videos and documents addressed to lay people and families around the world. It is also possible to access previous WYD messages, documents regarding the vocation of women, and messages from the pope to athletes.
The dicastery has also launched this new logo, which represents the great embrace that of all the world's laity and families.
