LIVE: Pope Francis meets with Kenyan Muslims and Protestants

At the nunciature of Kenya, Pope Francis will meet with representatives from different Christian confessions, as well as Muslims. About 47 percent of the country is Protestant, and 11 percent is Muslim. Catholics make up 23 percent. The situation is tense in some parts of Kenya, particularly in its eastern border with Somalia. In April, a jihadist attack at the University of Garissa ended with 147 students losing their lives. JRB/ATO CTV