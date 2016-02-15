We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Rome Reports

You are using an outdated browser

In order to deliver the greatest experience to our visitors we use cutting edge web development techniques that require a modern browser. To view this page please use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox or Internet Explorer 11 or greater

Shop
ENG
ESP
Shop

RELATED NEWS

Spectacular welcoming for Pope Francis in Mexico!
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/03/13
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/20
The farewell rap song that the prisoners of Ciudad Juarez dedicated to Pope Francis
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
The six most powerful messages from Pope Francis in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Full text of Pope Francis´ farewell in Mexico
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/19
Pope Francis on Donald Trump: Christians do not build walls, they build bridges
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/18
Pope in Mexico
|
2016/02/15
Download document
Share

Pope visits children's hospital in Mexico. Gives medicine to a young patient

(ONLY VIDEO) Pope Francis took time to visit a children's hospital in Mexico to offer support to the young patients and their families. There were plenty of hugs and blessings during the moving gathering in Mexico's City's 'Federico Gomez Pediatric Hospital.' After his brief speech, the Pope actually gave one of the children his medicine. Throughout the visit, there were plenty of cheers to go around. IPC/KLH CTV SV -BN -IPC