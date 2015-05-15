Bishops from the Central African Republic meet with Pope

Pope Francis met with bishops of the Central African Republic who are in visiting Rome as part of their 'ad limina' visit. ; Their hardships are unique. They're from one of the poorest countries in the world. For years the nation has been immersed in a violent struggle between the so called Seleka rebels and the anti-Balaka. It's estimated that in the last 15 months roughly 900,000 people have been displaced because of the country's violence and instability. ; In his message, Pope Francis stated that he prays for those who suffer from violence. He also called on the bishops to respond to hate with love and forgiveness. He then reminded them that their role is to promote peace amid the storm. ; Christian formation of their flock, is a must, said the Pope, especially when it comes to the Social Doctrine of the Church. He also called on the bishops to encourage their flock to participate in public life and to do so responsibly. ; ; Pope Francis has expressed his interest in visiting the Central African Republic this year. He said so during his flight back from the Philippines. He also said, he would like to visit Uganda.