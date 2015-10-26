Pope celebrates Mass to mark the end of the Synod on the Family

The Synod on the Family officialy came to a close with this Mass in St. Peter's Basilica. Hundreds of Bishops in Rome for the Synod, attended the Mass, led by Pope Francis. In his homily, he thanked the Synod for the three week meeting on families. He also warned against a so called 'scheduled faith' where one walks with the people of God, but with their eyes fixed on a pre-set path. POPE FRANCIS "We know where to go and how long it will take; everyone must respect our rhythm and every problem is a bother. We run the risk of becoming the "manyâ? of the Gospel who lose patience.â? With Bishops from all over the world, seated in the front pews, the Pope also highlighted the need to stay away from what he descibed as a 'spirituality of illusion.' POPE FRANCIS "We can walk through the deserts of humanity without seeing what is really there; instead, we see what we want to see. We are capable of developing views of the world, but we do not accept what the Lord places before our eyes.â? After the Mass, Pope Francis made his way to his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, where he led the Angelus prayer along with tens of thousands of pilgrims. POPE FRANCIS "It was very tiring, but it was a true gift from God that will surely bare a lot of fruit.â? Reflecting on the day's readings and the Synod, the Pope highlighted the need to walk along with families, including migrant famlies who flee from violence and persecution.