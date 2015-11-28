Newsletter
All news  

Uganda: The Pope visits the location of where Catholics and Anglicans were martyred

2015-11-28

The Pope started his day in Uganda by visiting the Anglican shrine Namugongo, where 25 Catholics and Anglicans were martyred for their faith between 1884 and 1887.

He greeted all of the country's Anglican bishops and prayed with them.

Later, the Pope went to the Catholic shrine, built where one of the martyrs, Carlos Lwanga, was killed on June 3, 1886. 

Given that the martyrs were both Anglicans and Catholics, the Pope delivered a deeply ecumenical message. 

POPE FRANCIS
"This legacy is not served by an occasional remembrance, or by being enshrined in a museum as a precious jewel. Rather, we honour them, and all the saints, when we carry on their witness to Christ, in our homes and neighbourhoods, in our workplaces and civil society, whether we never leave our homes or we go to the farthest corner of the world”.

The president of Uganda attended the ceremony, along with King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, a relative of the king who ordered the killing of Christians in the country. 

