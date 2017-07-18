Two Catholic priests kidnapped in eastern Congo

Latest News
Pope appoints new secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith
July 18, 2017. The pope has named Italian biblical scholar Giacomo Morandi, 51, as secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Up until now he served as undersecretary, and will replace Luis Ladaria, who Pope Francis named prefect on July 1.
Full text of pope's message to G20
July 7, 2017. Pope Francis sent a message to the G20, addressed to German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, for authorities of major world economies from America and the European Union. In it, the pope proposed four steps of action to build "fraternal, just and peaceful societies,” as referred to in his Apostolic Exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium.
Pope Francis approves the following 8 decrees for the Causes of Saints
July 7, 2017. Cardinal Angelo Amato, D.B., Prefect of the Congregation of Causes of Saints, and the pope authorized the following eight decrees for the Causes of Saints:
Pope Francis makes 50,000 Euro donation to Greek island of Lesbos following earthquake
July 4, 2017. Pope Francis has made a 50,000 Euro donation to the Greek island of Lesbos following a 6.3 magnitude earthquake on June 12.
Names of archbishops to receive pallium from Pope Francis
June 28, 2017. On June 29, the Feast of Sts. Peter and Paul, Pope Francis will bless the palliums of the Metropolitan Archbishops. This year, 36 have been appointed. The list is as followed
Vatican comments on situation of missing Chinese Bishop Shao Zhumin
June 26, 2017. Bishop Peter Shao Zhumin, from Wenzhou in Continental China, was taken into custody by Chinese police on Easter weekend 2017. While recognized as a bishop in the Catholic Church, he is an unofficial bishop or "underground” in China, since the Chinese government does not recognize him as religious.
Pope Francis' complete schedule for Colombia trip
June 23, 2017. He will go to Colombia September 6-11.
These are priests named Jean Pierre Akilimali and Charles Kipasa, were kidnapped Sunday in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
The country's bishops have asked the authorities to do everything possible to free them, and dismantle "this criminal network that destabilizes peace in the region.”
They also recalled that three other priests have been kidnapped in the region since 2012. It is not known who their captors are, as it is an area of great instability in which several armed groups operate.
Two Catholic priests kidnapped in eastern Congo>
