Pope to Kenyan bishops: Africa's young people a â??great resourceâ? for the Church
Pope Francis met with bishops from Kenya during their "ad liminaâ? visit to Rome. He gave them a written speech with his remarks, in which he discussed the importance of seminarians and consecrated people. Islamic terrorists killed dozens of Christians at an attack on a university in Kenya recently. The Pope reminded the bishops that "the Church in Kenya must always be true to her mission as an instrument of reconciliation, justice and peace.â? While the conversation was very serious at times, there were also some laughs. "Thank you, Your Holiness for saying you will come to Kenya.â? "No, no, I only said I was thinking about it.â? As the Synod on the Family approaches, Pope Francis told the bishops he was "confidentâ? that they would "continue to assist and strengthen all those families who are struggling because of broken marriages, infidelity, addiction or violence.â? He also offered praise for workers in church-run institutions like schools and hospitals. There are more than seven million Catholics in Kenya, and they make up about one third of the country's population. ATO CTV JM -BN Up:GRT #Pope