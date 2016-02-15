We use our own and third party cookies to improve your user experience; by continuing to browse, we understand that you accept their use. You can get more information on our cookies policy.

Pope Francis warmly greeted by crowds in Chiapas, Mexico

(ONLY VIDEO) Upon the Pope's arrival in Chiapas, Mexico, this Monday morning, hundreds of brightly dressed children greeted him in song and excited cheers as he stepped off the plane. Pope Francis was lovingly embraced by a group of indigenous people who lavished him with hugs and adorned him with a crown of yellow flowers. The Pope proceeded to bless the group who kneel before him. Shortly after, Pope Francis arrived by helicopter to San Cristobal de Las Casas, the site where he would soon after conduct a holy mass. The ;Pope rode in the Pope mobile through the crowd of thousands who came to hear him speak. He greeted everyone with a smile and friendly wave. He even stopped to kiss a baby who was presented to him. MP CTV JM -PR Up:MP #Popeinmexico