Latest News
Pope Francis

Angela Merkel to meet with pope on June 17

June 9, 2017. The Vatican has confirmed that on Saturday, June 17, German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Pope Francis. Both have previously met in Rome in May 2016, February 2015 and May 2013, two months after Pope Francis was elected pontiff.
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet with Venezuelan bishops on June 8

June 5, 2017. Pope Francis will meet with Venezuelan bishops next Thursday to discuss the situation their country is facing.
Vatican

New secretary of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life

May 31, 2017. The Brazilian priest Alexandre Awi Mello, the National Director of Brazil's Schönstatt Movement, will serve as the new secretary. He was born Rio de Janeiro in 1971, and ordained a priest in 2001.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences and solidarity to Cairo after bus attack

May 26, 2017. Secretary of State, Pietro Parolin, wrote a letter to His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al Sisi after the bus attack Friday in Cairo, which left close to 30 Coptic Christians dead, including children, and many others injured.
Pope Francis

Pope sends condolences to Manchester after attack

May 23, 2017. After the deadly terrorist attack at Victoria Station in Manchester, England, the pope has sent his condolences to the victims and their families.
Panama warns against scammers who take advantage of WYD

2017-06-11

While it seems unlikely, scammers are even present during major religious events. The pope himself, for example, has even warned pilgrims that tickets to enter Vatican events are free.

POPE FRANCIS
"This is free. One comes here without paying, because this is everyone's house".

Now it is the turn of the Panama archdiocese, the headquarters of WYD for January 2019. In a statement, the archdiocese reminds potential attendees that neither the Church, nor the World Youth Day organizing committee will request donations on behalf of individuals.

In fact, individuals and companies are asked to call the archbishop of Panama every time they receive a donation request. There they can confirm whether or not it is a scam.

Also, remember that the registration deadline has not yet been announced and will be well-published when it is open to the public.

JRB/MB
RR
-S
-PR
Up:JS

