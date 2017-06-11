Panama warns against scammers who take advantage of WYD

While it seems unlikely, scammers are even present during major religious events. The pope himself, for example, has even warned pilgrims that tickets to enter Vatican events are free.





POPE FRANCIS

"This is free. One comes here without paying, because this is everyone's house".





Now it is the turn of the Panama archdiocese, the headquarters of WYD for January 2019. In a statement, the archdiocese reminds potential attendees that neither the Church, nor the World Youth Day organizing committee will request donations on behalf of individuals.





In fact, individuals and companies are asked to call the archbishop of Panama every time they receive a donation request. There they can confirm whether or not it is a scam.





Also, remember that the registration deadline has not yet been announced and will be well-published when it is open to the public.





